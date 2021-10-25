Here are Six Popular Ride-hailing Apps in Kenya

Taxis have become a common fixture for quick navigation across various cities in Kenya. Before the digital age, taxi rides were a reserve of the rich. A trip to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport could cost as much as Sh2,500 and for a round trip within the Central Business District, one could part with as much as Sh300.

The digital reveolution brought with it ride-hailing apps which have since dominated the market. Due to the competitive nature of the business, the prices have become more affordable for customers. The apps have given customers a few benefits over the traditional Taxis.

They are more secure given that the app is privy to both driver and rider information including the trip destination and details. They are also easy to order, available and offer seamless payment options. Riders have the option of paying cash, using M-pesa or attaching their visa card details for automatic deduction per trip.

The apps are also quite many, giving users a variety of choices based on their comfort and convenienve. Below is a list of popular ride-hailing apps in the country.

Uber

This was among the first entrants into the market that disrupted the Taxi industry in Kenya. It offers affordable options for riders with different categories of rides including Uber ChapChap, Uber X, Uber Select, Uber Boda and Uber connect which is used for parcel pick-up and delivery.

Uber has been in operation for about six years now and continues to thrive despitethe price wars with riders. The app is available on Google Playstore.

Bolt

Formerly known as Taxify, Bolt was also among the first apps in the country. The company operates in 37 countries, seven of which are in Africa. In Kenya, Bolt is available in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Kilifi, Karatina, Nanyuki and Malindi.

Bolt is comparatively more affordable than Uber and apps, and is quiet popular especially in Nairobi. It offers unique rider options such as Women Only, Green, Scooters and Boda. Apart from Taxi, Bolt also operates a food delivery business, Bolt Food.

Little Cab

Little Cab is mostly known for its association with Safaricom. It was among the first apps to offer users a mobile wallet option, where they could deposit an amount of money and enjoy rides whenever. Little Cab is known for its convenient accessibility, allowing users to order a ride using a USSD code.

Little Cab also allows users to view their trip charges in real-time, and offers great corporate deals allowing businesses to track and manage employee rides.

Hava

Hava is one of the latest entrants into the market. The company was launched in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company prides itself in being a local business aptly positioned to cater to the needs of Kenyans. Hava has partnered with Kenyan artists and events in an effort to promote local talent and culture.

InDriver

The app uses a different model from all others. When requesting, the passenger sets the amount they are willing to pay for the ride. The nearby drivers are then alerted and they can either accept or counter your offer. The app simply gives room for price negotiation, making it unique for users.

Wasili

The app is one of the premier apps that have been developed for customers outside of Nairobi. The app was developed by Mark Njagi and Tim Kamanga and has done well in nakuru. It is also available in Eldoret, Kitale and a number of Western towns.

