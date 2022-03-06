Here are Nairobi’s Most Dangerous Roads

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed the most dangerous roads in Nairobi amid a worrying trend of fatal accidents.

In the latest report, Outering Road is ranked as Nairobi’s leading highway to heaven. The road accounted for 44 of the 371 fatal accidents recorded in the city in 2021.

Following closely is Waiyaki Way which claimed 38 lives and Mombasa Road with 29 deaths.

Northern and Southern bypasses were also ranked alongside Mombasa Road with 29 cases each while the Eastern Bypass wrapped the top five most dangerous roads in Kenya’s capital with 27 fatalities.

In sixth place is the busy Thika Superhighway which had 25 cases followed closely by Kangundo Road which recorded 23 deaths and Ngong Road with 22.

According to NTSA, Jogoo Road had 14 fatalities, Lunga Lunga Road (13), and North Airport Road (13).

A number of roads recorded less than 10 fatalities. They are Kiambu Road (6), Limuru Road (5), Naivasha Road (5), Entreprise Road (4), Haile Selasie Avenue (4), Landhies Road (4), Lusaka Road (4) and Professor Wangari Maathai Road (4).

The report comes at a time the authority has intensified a crackdown on rogue motorists as part of efforts to minimize carnage on the roads.

Most road accidents in Kenya are a result of drunk driving and speeding.

