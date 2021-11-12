Here are Key IEBC Requirements, Timelines to be Met Ahead of 2022 Polls

The 2022 General elections slated for August, 9 are fast approaching with politicians eyeing political seats realigning with the best fit political strategies.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that governs elections in Kenya has assured netizens of free and fair polls while putting up necessary measures to support the same.

However, there are certain key aspects and requirements that are very essential while gearing towards the campaign seasons and one wrong move might lead to a candidate/party being disqualified.

Here are some key requirements and timelines that need to be met to avoid being on the wrong side:

Elections

The General elections will be held on August 9, 2022. The final part of the elections which involve the announcement of election results will be concluded between August 15 and August 28.

Gazettement of Tallying and Polling Centers

This shall be done in the period between June 20 and June 24, 2022, where IEBC will gazette a notice highlighting the designated polling and tallying centers that will be used to vote in different parts of Kenya.

Resignation of Candidates who want to Contest Independently

Persons intending to vie for political seats as independent parties should resign from their current political camps on or before May 9, 2022.

Political Parties Nominations

According to the Kenyan Constitution, the primaries and nominations by political parties are set to begin on April 6, 2022, and be concluded by April 22, 2022.

Nomination for Presidential Elections

Parties should have a clear presidential flag bearer by June 10, 2022. They will have from May 30, 2022, to decide on their candidate.

Nomination for Governorship

The process should start by June 7, 2022, and be completed by June 10, 2022.

Senatorial Nominations

The process commences on May 30, 2022 and ends on June 2, 2022.

National Assembly Nominations

Commences on May 30 and ends on June 1, 2022.

MCA Nominations

The process to reveal MCA nominees starts from June 2 until June 10, 2022.

Woman Rep Nominations

Parties will commence the nominations for Woman Representatives on June 3 and complete by June 6, 2022.

Notably: All candidates eyeing political seats are supposed to conclude their fundraising activities by December 9, 2021. After that, all fundraisers are closed and anyone involved in the same will be disqualified for election fraud.

Registration of voters has already been halted after a one-month drive, therefore, only those eligible to vote will participate in the exercise across different parts of the country.

Regarding Campaign financing guidelines, the IBC outlined that political parties and those seeking elective positions should open campaign financing accounts at least two months before the elections.

Contenders are also required to establish a campaign financing expenditure committee and appoint authorized persons who will manage the campaign funds.

Political players and political parties shall be required to submit names of persons authorized to manage their accounts. All shall be required at registration to open campaign financing bank accounts.

Press Release; Election Campaign Financing Act 2013 pic.twitter.com/4Unf4DYp6X — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) July 2, 2021

