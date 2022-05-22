in ENTERTAINMENT

Here Are Hilarious Polycarp Igathe Memes

Last month, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party officially unveiled its political lineup for Nairobi ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Jubilee Party’s Polycarp Igathe was chosen to fly the Azimio Gubernatorial flag deputized by Wiper’s Philip Kaloki.

To the common man, Igathe was just an ordinary man who resigned after deputizing Mike Sonko after the August elections.

However, in the corporate world, Igathe is a household name that has worked and built his profile with decades of experience and success.

Shortly after Igathe was unveiled as the Azimio gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi county, things took a new shift and together with his deputy, they hit the ground hunting for votes.

Political analysts have compared his new strategy to marketing where he is winning the hearts of Nairobians by getting to the level of the common man and speaking their language.

For instance, over the past couple of weeks, he has been trending on social media with netizens capturing his movements along Nairobi estates from as early as 6 AM.

In a viral, hilarious video, Igathe meets a group of people by the roadside, introduces himself while seeking their votes and ends up buying them the popular ‘smokie pasua.’

In yet another one, together with his deputy Philip Kaloki, they link up with boda boda operators at their chilling spot and introduce themselves seeking votes. They go ahead and get inside a bus filled with people heading to work, introduce themself and also seek votes and end up paying for the bus fares of all passengers.

The strategy has attracted both criticism and applause in equal measure with a good number agreeing that he is likely to win the County’s top seat come August 9 due to the little acts of charity with his scoreboard in the corporate world being a plus.

According to Former LSK President Nelson Havi, Only elites, middle and upper class consider Polycarp Igathe’s campaign approach clownish. The masses don’t. I relate. A competitor told voters in Kangemi “Havi is not one of us. His shoes are smart and shiny. His hair is well combed. He speaks good English. A number bought in.”

Here are some of Polycarp Igathe’s hilarious memes on social media:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

