Here Are Hilarious Polycarp Igathe Memes

Last month, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party officially unveiled its political lineup for Nairobi ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Jubilee Party’s Polycarp Igathe was chosen to fly the Azimio Gubernatorial flag deputized by Wiper’s Philip Kaloki.

To the common man, Igathe was just an ordinary man who resigned after deputizing Mike Sonko after the August elections.

However, in the corporate world, Igathe is a household name that has worked and built his profile with decades of experience and success.

Shortly after Igathe was unveiled as the Azimio gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi county, things took a new shift and together with his deputy, they hit the ground hunting for votes.

Political analysts have compared his new strategy to marketing where he is winning the hearts of Nairobians by getting to the level of the common man and speaking their language.

For instance, over the past couple of weeks, he has been trending on social media with netizens capturing his movements along Nairobi estates from as early as 6 AM.

In a viral, hilarious video, Igathe meets a group of people by the roadside, introduces himself while seeking their votes and ends up buying them the popular ‘smokie pasua.’

In yet another one, together with his deputy Philip Kaloki, they link up with boda boda operators at their chilling spot and introduce themselves seeking votes. They go ahead and get inside a bus filled with people heading to work, introduce themself and also seek votes and end up paying for the bus fares of all passengers.

Meanwhile….Polycarp Igathe looking for votes in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/Ykl774GT60 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) May 18, 2022

The strategy has attracted both criticism and applause in equal measure with a good number agreeing that he is likely to win the County’s top seat come August 9 due to the little acts of charity with his scoreboard in the corporate world being a plus.

According to Former LSK President Nelson Havi, Only elites, middle and upper class consider Polycarp Igathe’s campaign approach clownish. The masses don’t. I relate. A competitor told voters in Kangemi “Havi is not one of us. His shoes are smart and shiny. His hair is well combed. He speaks good English. A number bought in.”

Polycarp Igathe Will win the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat. He is a leader and not a politician. His mode of campaigning has been getting to understand the problems of the people and not standing on podiums to attack his opponents. This sets him apart from other aspirants. pic.twitter.com/fCMQGYfsFX — Duke Of Asumbi 👑 🇰🇪 (@Ondigibush1) May 20, 2022

Here are some of Polycarp Igathe’s hilarious memes on social media:

Came to the office and guess what? Polycap Igathe has drawn and filed the submissions that had been troubling me for two weeks. It is done! — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 21, 2022

I wonder whether Polycarp Igathe is free to baby sit this weekend. Hawasumbuangi bora tu washibe. — Njeri (@RealNjeri) May 19, 2022

Polycarp Igathe will easily win in Nairobi. Its that simple — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) May 20, 2022

Polycarp Igathe is out there doing door to door campaign dishing out money left & right akinunulia watu smokie na virenje. But my fellow luhya man is on top of SUV shouting hatu pangwingwi. Sakaja ako sure hii vita ata wezana. Igathe akiingia kangemi na unga it's over for my guy. — George T. Dianoh™ (@georgediano) May 19, 2022

Nairobians beware there is somebody known as Polycarp Igathe he can easily walk into your house as early as 5am to cook breakfast for you and even wash your utensils. He is accompanied by 10 camera men and security. So don't confuse them with THIEVES.@Evans_miloo — Kanda Tililei. (@KTililei) May 20, 2022

Polycarp Igathe is Really Something else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hPF0O2Td0w — MR ADVOCATE KE🇰🇪 (@YouthAdvocateKe) May 21, 2022

