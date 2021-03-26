Here Are The Covid-19 Containment Measures For Five Counties Put On Partial Lockdown

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday issued stringent containment measures for five counties which have been marked as disease infected areas.

In his address, the head of state named Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru as the highly contagious counties.

To combat the spread of Covid-19 the president placed the five counties under partial lockdown starting midnight (March 27) until further notice.

He has banned travel either by air, road or water to the above mentioned areas.

Further, the head of state banned gatherings of every nature in these counties.

In these areas, curfew will start at 8 pm and end at 4 am but will remain the same in the other 42 counties.

Bars in the five counties have been closed for an unspecified period of time. Sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries has also been prohibited.

Restaurants will only offer take-away services, the president has said.

President Kenyatta also suspended ordinary sessions of the County assemblies of the aforementioned counties.

Places of worship in these areas have also been closed.

These measures were occasioned by the surge in positive cases of Coronavirus in the last three weeks.

“In less than 12 days, our admission in hospitals has increased by 52%. The positivity rate is the highest since the pandemic began and the stress on our health care is unparalleled,” he said.

