Coach Henry Omino Succumbs To Cancer

Coach Henry Omino has passed away after a long battle with cancer, his former employer Kisumu All Stars have announced.
@KisumuAllstars family is this morning deeply saddened by the passing on of former Head Coach Henry Omino. Omino succumbed to cancer after a long battle. May our condolences bring comfort and may our prayers ease the pain of this loss to the family. #RIP #Otenga pic.twitter.com/mP79lmgfPJ
— Kisumu AllStars FC (@KisumuAllstars) March 20, 2020
Omino, who was trained in England, coached several teams in the Kenyan Premier League including, W. Stima and Agro Chemicals.
