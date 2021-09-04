Harambee Stars Forward Henry Meja Joins Swedish Club AIK

Harambee Stars forward Henry Meja has completed a move to Swedish top tier side AIK from Tusker FC in a deal that will see him stay at the club till 2026.

The move is subject to work permit and the 20-year-old will only feature for his new club when Sweden’s transfer window opens in January next year.

AIK is home to Harambee Stars defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma.

“I am very happy that I get this opportunity. AIK as a club suits me perfectly and I have got a great impression of everyone I have met. It’s also fun to play with Erick (Otieno). Now I look forward to showing what I can to my teammates and the club’s supporters,” Henry said.

On his part, AIK sports director Henrik Jurelius praised Meja as “talented.”

“Henry is a talented player that we hope to be able to refine under our direction. We have signed a long agreement where we want to work long-term and are well aware that it is a big process and a longer acclimatization period that awaits.”

Henry Atola Meja was born on December 21, 2001 in Kakamega, Kenya. Since January 2020, he has belonged to the club Tusker FC in the Kenyan top league, FKF Premier League. Last season, Meja accounted for eleven league goals, the last of which meant 2-0 in the final round against Bidco United, a goal that meant that Tusker FC secured the Kenyan league title for the first time since 2016.

In February 2021, Henry was selected for the first time in the national team captain Jacob Mulee’s A national team. The debut for “Harambee Stars” took place at the Venue Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 15, 2021 when Kenya hosted Tanzania in a training international match. Meja replaced Lawrence Juma in the 70th minute of the match in which Kenya won 2-1.

Henry Atola Meja is also part of the national team squad that is currently gathered to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

When Kenya on Thursday 2 September 2021 played 0-0 at home against Uganda, however, there was no playing time for Meja who sat the entire match on the replacement bench. His new clubmate in AIK, Erick Otieno, played the entire international.

On September 5, the next World Cup qualifier for Kenya will be played away against Rwanda.

