Hennessy Launches Cypher 2.0 Highlighting Kenya’s Hip-Hop Culture

Hennessy launched the second edition of the Hennessy cypher over the weekend at the 1824 club, Nairobi, more than a year after the launch of the first edition of the cypher in April 2021.

For the second edition, the company brought together some of Kenya’s talented hip hop artists, including Boutross Munene, Rekles, Xtatic, Elisha Elai, and Monski, who performed live at the launch, creating an eclectic mix of musical talents.

The Hennessy Cypher highlights Kenyan hip-hop culture, delving into each of the artists’ unique stories to discover their inner drive, confidence, passion, and talent that can create chain reactions and unite millions.

Speaking about the launch, Market Manager Moët Hennessy Eastern African Alexandre Helaine noted that young talented artists could showcase their art using the theme, Never Stop Never Settle.

The Hennessy Cypher’s success is aimed at strengthening and promoting artistic content within the Kenyan creative space igniting quality conversations in the Kenyan Hip-Hop space.

Helaine added that the Cypher artists make the perfect brand ambassadors

