Help Us Give Lady Maureen A Befitting Send-Off – Family Asks Government

The family of the late Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng popularly known as Lady Maureen has asked the government to allow them to give their kin a befitting send-off.

According to the deceased mother, Margret Atieno, the state should relax the directives on burial ceremonies in a bid to combat Coronavirus and allow them to give her a befitting send-off.

Further, the mother has called on politicians, well-wishers and fans to support them in their burial plans.

“Her demise has left us in shock, she was our torch bearer and we request politician and her fans who walked with her in her music career to help us give her a befitting send-off,” Atieno said.

Read: Ohangla Musician Lady Maureen Passes On After Long Illness

The Wangni Wabiro’ hitmaker who has been in and out of the hospital for the last three years after she was diagnosed with hypertension (abnormally low blood pressure) succumbed in the wee hours of the morning at her sister’s place in Uriri, Migori County.

She was eulogized by Raila Odinga as a hard worker who was always adapting to competitive trends in the music industry.

“My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen. Achieng’ was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry. May she Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila tweeted.

Read Also: ODM Leader Raila Mourns An ‘Immensely Talented” Lady Maureen

My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen. Achieng' was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry. May she Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/dHbdEVcb6H — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 11, 2020

According to our sources, the family does not want a repeat of what happened in the burial of late Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga who was buried in the wee hours of the night with only the brother as a witness as he took the final bow.

They allude that since the singer did not succumb to COVID-19, they should be allowed to prepare for the burial that befits her status in the community.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu