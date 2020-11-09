Hell’s Gate MCA John Njuguna Succumbs To Covid-19 Complications

Hell’s Gate MCA John Njuguna alias Wa-Sussy has succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

The member of the Nakuru county assembly was receiving treatment at the Nakuru Nursing Home when he passed away.

His death was confirmed by Joel Maina Kairu.

Wa-Sussy developed complications when he was rushed to the hospital last Friday. He was then admitted in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Read: 68 Students, 5 Teachers At Bahati Girls Test Positive For Coronavirus

His remains have since been moved to the Umash Funeral Home.

Nakuru County Assembly was closed on November 2 after cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

The premises will remain closed for 14 days.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui has asked residents to exercise caution as local cases surge.

“The spread of the disease remains a key challenge to the rural elderly and more so, those with underlying conditions of diabetes and hypertension. It is therefore prudent that we undertake all necessary measures to insulate this vulnerable group from the risk of infections,” said the Governor.

Read Also: Breakthrough As Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is Found To be 90% Effective

He added: “The casual and reckless attitude witnessed among many Kenyans, will have far reaching consequences on infections.”

Last week, 68 students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at Bahati Girls Secondary school.

CEC health Kariuki Gichuki said one of the students who tested positive developed some complications but is currently stable.

“A medical team is monitoring the condition of the students and teachers in isolation and quarantine at the school.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu