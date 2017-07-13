Hellen Nkaissery Moves Mourners To Tears As She Narrates Husband’s Last Moments

Hellen Nkaissery on Wednesday moved hundreds of mourners to tears with her account of their last moments.

She drew unprecedented emotions when she said the day her late husband, Joseph Nkaissery, died was her greatest moment in life.

“He arrived home the happiest man I have never seen in our marriage. He smiled wide and felt my presence with warmth like never seen before.”

The wife of the late Interior CS was speaking at her palatial home in Bissil after meeting her family members and Nkaissery’s age mates.

The gathering of the ‘Seuri age set’ was attended by more than 500 people.

The late CS Interior Security, Retired Major General Joseph Nkaissery

Hellen walked out of her house with the support of her family members and assured the gathering that she is now feeling better.

The departed CS’s wife collapsed after receiving the news of her late husband last Saturday.

“I remember vividly what transpired on that fateful day. I had just had a meeting with more than 500 women in Kajiado Central.”

“After that, I arrived home here in Bissil and decided that I will be with my husband on that Friday,” she said.

“I called my husband’s drivers to come and pick me from my rural home and there was no vehicle.

“I was later told the only vehicle available was my husband’s chase car. I told them to come over, and I arrived at our Karen home in good time.”

At Karen, Hellen said she called her husband and informed him she was already in Nairobi.

“He sounded great and loving on the phone. He later arrived home at 9pm and, as usual, made several calls to his friends and later talked to the President,” she said.

At 11 pm, Hellen said she went directly to bed and her husband went to pray within the house before following her to bed.

“He came to bed and we slept. After about 20 minutes, I heard my husband wake up and walked out of the bed.

“I thought he was going to the toilet but a few seconds later, I heard a loud bang on our bedroom table. I woke up to find him on the floor.

