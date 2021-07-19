HELB Warns Public about Fraudsters Demanding Account ‘Activation Fee’

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has sounded an alarm to Kenyans to beware of criminals circulating fake emails with an aim of swindling members of the public.

In the fake email shared by HELB on its social media pages on Monday, July 19, 2021, fraudsters purporting to be from the State Corporation were demanding Sh2,200 to activate ‘dormant accounts’.

“Your HELB account is inactive. You have a pending disbursement that should be deposited to your student bank account in 72 hours time. Kindly activate your HELB account for us to be able to complete the payment,” the email from ‘helbcontactcentre@gmail.com’ reads in part.

The cons shared a Paybill number and an account number where they asked the public to channel the monies.

HELB dismissed the content of the email and asked members of the public to ignore it.

“Our attention has been drawn to the below email whose content and address are fake. We wish to notify our esteemed customers that our official contact centre email address is contactcentre@helb.co.ke,” said HELB.

Nowadays, it is very common to find fraudsters trying to swindle money from probable victims by luring them into their snares and many have fallen victims.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been vocal on tricks used by scammers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public on online platforms.

HELB is a statutory body established in July 1995 by an Act of Parliament ‘Higher Education Loans Board Act’ Cap 213A.

It is a state corporation in the Ministry of Education with a mandate of financing higher education.

