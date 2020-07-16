Helb Waives “Punitive” Ksh1,000 Non-beneficiary Compliance Certificate Fee

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has stopped charging for issuance of Compliance Certificate to non-beneficiaries.

Helb has been issuing compliance certificates to non-beneficiaries of student loans at a fee of Kshs 1,000 to meet the “cost of the certificate and other administrative expenses”.

In a statement on Thursday, Helb Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Ringera stated that the waiver followed numerous complaints from Kenyans who perceived the charges for non-loanees as punitive.

“Given the foregoing issues raised by Kenyans, HELB has stopped charging Kshs. 1,000 for issuance of the Compliance Certificate with effect from 15. July 2020, ” said Ringera.

Ringera said that the Helb Compliance Certificates will now be free of charge and can be accessed from the HELB Website www.helb.co.ke as well as the E-Citizen Portal.

Read: HELB Threatens To Publish Names, Pictures of Defaulters In Newspapers

Chapter VI on Leadership and Integrity of the Constitution of Kenya,2010 requires all persons applying for public jobs to present specific compliance certificates as part of the interview process.

Helb is one of the listed institutions from which interviewees seek compliance certificates.

The HELB compliance certificate enables institutions to assess individuals applying for jobs in terms of creditworthiness, social responsibility and integrity.

“The expected impact of the waiver of payment of the compliance certificate fees include: Motivation for Kenyan youth to seek their HELB compliance certificates as they seek jobs or opportunities to contribute towards building the nation and creation of goodwill and promotion of HELB products among Kenyans as they seek compliance certificates, ” the CEO added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu