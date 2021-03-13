Helb Proposes Laptop Loans for Students

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has proposed that all government-sponsored freshmen in universities across the country be given loans for the purchase of laptops.

Helb CEO Charles Ringera said that the move would address the inequality among students witnessed since the adoption of remote learning in the institutions.

Speaking during the board’s 2021 universities consultative forum in Mombasa, Ringera said that students from poor backgrounds had struggled with e-learning.

He said that the students from poor families should be assisted to procure laptops.

“All learners must have laptops if they are to succeed in their quest for higher education,” said Ringera.

He added that a number of lecturers had also opted for remote teaching due to the pandemic.

Ringera proposed that just like the Helb loans, the students should pay their laptop loans upon securing jobs.

Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi said the government was revolutionizing the system and adapting to an education system that was relevant to the society.

He said that institutions of higher learning should embrace e-learning.

“While we are all aware that Covid-19 vaccine is in the country, we should appreciate the fact that online classes in our universities will remain relevant and is the next frontier when it comes to learning,” said Nabukwesi.

