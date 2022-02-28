Heavy Traffic on UN Avenue as Kenya Hosts Environment Assembly

Expect high traffic on Gigiri’s United Nations Avenue.

The United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) issued a circular as the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) prepares to begin.

The gathering will bring together the world’s highest environmental decision-making body, as well as festivities commemorating the UN Environment Programme’s 50th anniversary (UNEP).

As a result, vehicles using the route have been advised to seek alternate routes in order to prevent delays.

The fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on Monday in Nairobi, with over 2,000 delegates expected to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and waste.

After the inaugural one in 2014, the fifth session of the biannual UNEA will be held in Nairobi.

“Strengthening Nature-Based Actions to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals” is this year’s topic.

Over a hundred countries are set to take the initial steps toward drafting a historic global pact to address the world’s plastic catastrophe; governments are under increasing pressure to work together to combat the global scourge.

According to diplomats, the framework for a legally binding plastic treaty currently being hammered out by negotiators is the most ambitious environmental agreement since the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

