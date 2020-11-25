Heavy Rains Expected In Many Parts Of The Country Including Nairobi From Friday, Met Department Warns

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy downpour expected in many parts of the country late this week.

In a weather advisory, the department said heavy rainfall of more than 30 millimetres (mm) in 24hrs is expected over the North Eastern parts of the country on Thursday, November 26.

“The heavy rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in North Eastern and spread to the South Eastern, Coastal regions, Western and Central highlands including Nairobi area on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th respectively,” the advisory issued on Tuesday reads.

“The heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday 29th over Western, South Eastern, Coastal regions and Central highlands including Nairobi area. It is likely to reduce in intensity on Monday 30th November 2020.”

Counties expected to experience the heavy rains include Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Narok, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru and Baringo.

Others are Migori, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu.

Residents of the mentioned counties have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods.

“The water levels in rivers, lakes and dams over Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley are expected to remain high. Floodwaters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream, ” said Stella Aura, the Director of Meteorological Services.

“Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes. The heavy rains may result in poor visibility along the western Indian Ocean, hence fishermen and all in the Marine industry should be on high alert. People in landslide/mudslide prone areas, especially on the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, western Kenya and other hilly areas should be watchful.”

