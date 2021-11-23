Heavy Gunfire at Kisumu Equity Branch as Cops Foil Robbery

There was heavy gunfire in Kisumu on Tuesday as police officers foiled a robbery at Equity Bank on Ang’awa Street.

City residents scampered for safety as the robbers exchanged fire with the cops.

GSU police deployed to the scene managed to gain access into the lender’s premises.

[VIDEO]: Foiled ‘money heist’ at Equity Angawa branch in Kisumu pic.twitter.com/Bjq4dEvwtK — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) November 23, 2021

The thugs who were holed up inside the bank for the better of the midmorning were later captured and whisked away by police.

More details follow

