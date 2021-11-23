Heavy Gunfire at Kisumu Equity Branch as Cops Foil Robbery

There was heavy gunfire in Kisumu on Tuesday as police officers foiled a robbery at Equity Bank on Ang’awa Street.

City residents scampered for safety as the robbers exchanged fire with the cops.

GSU police deployed to the scene managed to gain access into the lender’s premises.

[VIDEO]: Foiled ‘money heist’ at Equity Angawa branch in Kisumu pic.twitter.com/Bjq4dEvwtK — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) November 23, 2021

The robbers raided the bank at around 11.30 am and exchanged fire with the cops for at least an hour.

Three students who were within the premises were rescued and rushed to the hospital in a police vehicle.

The female students were paying school fees before resuming studies after a five-day midterm break.

It is reported that the the thugs lobbed teargas into the bank causing fear among the customers and staff.

Fire fighters were also at the scene to help neutralise the situation.

The thugs who were holed up inside the bank for about an hour were not captured, in spite of the stand-off.

The operation was called off on Tuesday afternoon, with Nyanza Regional coordinator Magu Mutindika saying those rounded up including bank staff were being grilled.

