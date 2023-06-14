Heated Debate as Contentious Finance Bill is Tabled in Parliament

A heated discussion erupted on the National Assembly’s floor following the tabling of the Finance Bill, 2023.

Members of Parliament from Kenya Kwanza supported the bill as their Azimio counterparts opposed the government’s agenda.

MP for Molo Kuria Kimani and a member of the Finance Committee spoke in favor of the bill and asserted that the proposed 1.5% housing levy was appropriate.

“We have incentivized manufacturers of electric motor vehicles, electric motorcycles, electric boda boda cycles so that in the long run we grow our manufacturing of electric buses, electric vehicles and not just that, we have zero-rated also their charging system their charging units and we look forward just like countries like the USA and UK,” he said.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali who is in support of the bill said the idea of Kenyans living in nice homes is an unpleasant concept for certain lawmakers.

“Let us think about Mwananchi, we must sacrifice in order to save Kenyans. Today you oppose this bill because you want popularity politics,” Ali said.

Further, Ali argued that by lowering the non-resident tax from 37.5 to 30 percent, it offers relief for foreign investors. According to him, this will encourage investment in areas where there are little foreign investments.

But Robert Mbui, the deputy minority leader, vehemently opposed the bill, refuting assertions that Kenya has low taxes in comparison to other African countries.

He claimed that drawing comparisons between Kenya and other African nations was meaningless.

“The average salary in Tunisia is Ksh.176, 000 a month, the average salary in South Africa is Ksh.187, 000 a month, the average salary in Morocco is Ksh.263, 000 a month. The average salary of a Kenyan is Ksh.22, 000. How do you compare light and day?” Mbui posed.

Also opposing the Bill was Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed who criticized Kenya Kwanza for ignoring the public’s views on the 1.5% housing levy.

“The committee has reported that they went round and the people of Kenya suggested that they bring it to 1.5 the housing levy, they are not being sincere unless they were doing this out of Kenya but not in Kenya, Kenyans are saying zero they don’t want it they are not interested and are not aware of your 1.5,” Fatuma said.

The County MP continued by saying that even though most Kenyans have homes, putting food on the table is more important to them than having a place to live.

“Stop ‘shakahola-ing’ us we are not interested in your house it will not even come even if we give you 100 per cent levy we know the truth that you don’t keep your promises and you are not going to twist us in this,” Fatuma addressed Kuria Kimani.

The debate is still ongoing.

