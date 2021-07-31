Heartbreak! Sprinter Mark Otieno Fails Doping Test

Kenya’s 100M sprinter at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics Mark Otieno has failed a doping test ahead of his race.

Otieno, who boasts a personal best time of 10.05 seconds over the distance was expected to compete in the 100M heats Saturday afternoon.

Kenya’s Chef de Mission to the Tokyo games Waithaka Kioni confirmed the athlete has been notified of the findings of his A sample.

“I hereby confirm that we have received communication this afternoon from International Testing Agency (ITA) regarding one of our sprinters who has had an adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided on 28 July 28,” Kioni said.

Otieno returned adverse findings in his urine A sample for what officials said is a banned substance called methasterone, an anabolic steroid.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya is treating Otieno as innocent until his B sample is tested, meanwhile, the athlete is receiving physiological support.

