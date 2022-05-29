Heartbreak For Liverpool As Madrid Wins Another Champs League Title

Liverpool’s hopes of being crowned champions of Europe for a seventh time ended in heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid in Paris.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who was played onside by Trent Alexander-Arnold, scored the only goal of the final as Real sealed a Champions League-La Liga double.

Liverpool had several attempts on target but were frustrated by by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Thibaut Courtois, the former Chelsea man tipping Sadio Mane’s attempt on to the post before keeping out Mohamed Salah late on with a superb one-handed save.

The final started 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST kick-off due to “security reasons” after pictures emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in the Stade de France.

