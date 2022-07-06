Heartache For Arsenal As Raheem Sterling Agree Terms With Chelsea

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

Should the deal be completed, Sterling – who has 77 England caps – will become Chelsea’s first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.

According to reports, decisions with all parties have been amicable but Sterling wants a fresh challenge and was impressed by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel’s vision and the role outlined to him.

Read: City Forward Raheem Sterling Bemoans Lack Of Seriousness In Combating Racism

Other major clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in Sterling but the player was swayed by Chelsea’s public and privately stated desire to sign him.

City wanted Sterling to stay and he has no ill feeling towards the club or manager Pep Guardiola.

However, he views this as the most important contract of his career and wants to play a pivotal role at a club challenging for all the major honours.

Sterling still has team and professional targets he wants to fulfil, including winning the Ballon D’Or.

Sterling’s next contract will ‘probably define his career’

Apart from Manchester United players, only John Terry and former City team-mate Fernandinho have won more than his four Premier League titles.

However, he is still to win a Champions League.

Sterling instigated the conversation about his future with City and it is understood he appreciates the space he has been given to make his decision.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...