Health Workers To Receive Free Airtime, Bundles From Safaricom – CAS Mwangangi

Health workers will now receive free airtime and bundles from Safaricom says Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings at Afya House, the Heath CAS applauded organizations that are standing in solidarity with healthcare workers and medics at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“Safaricom will be supporting health care workers and it’s in the process of rolling out a free communication package. This package will include three months of internet bundles and airtime for our healthcare workers and will form part of the comprehensive care package for our workers,” Mwangangi said.

These contributions according to Dr Mwangangi have played a role in the purchasing of thermal scanners thus helping in screen capabilities.

Earlier, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stood in solidarity with healthcare workers by flying two military choppers with banners bearing a special message to the medics.

The messages displayed on the banners were “God Bless Medics” while the other one was “Stay At Home,” which were aimed to encourage the medics and at the same time urge Kenyans to maintain social distance and curb the spread of the virus.

From One Soldier To Another!

We salute Kenya's Healthcare Workers !#KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/8JmKecSNBP — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) April 21, 2020

Currently, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 296 with 74 recoveries and 14 fatalities.

