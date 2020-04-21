in BUSINESS, NEWS

Health Workers To Receive Free Airtime, Bundles From Safaricom – CAS Mwangangi

199 Views

Health workers will now receive free airtime and bundles from Safaricom says Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings at Afya House, the Heath CAS applauded organizations that are standing in solidarity with healthcare workers and medics at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“Safaricom will be supporting health care workers and it’s in the process of rolling out a free communication package. This package will include three months of internet bundles and airtime for our healthcare workers and will form part of the comprehensive care package for our workers,” Mwangangi said.

Read: KDF Choppers With Special Message To Medics Excite Kenyans

These contributions according to Dr Mwangangi have played a role in the purchasing of thermal scanners thus helping in screen capabilities.

Earlier, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stood in solidarity with healthcare workers by flying two military choppers with banners bearing a special message to the medics.

Read Also: 15 Persons Test Positive For Covid-19, Total Number Rises To 296

The messages displayed on the banners were “God Bless Medics” while the other one was “Stay At Home,” which were aimed to encourage the medics and at the same time urge Kenyans to maintain social distance and curb the spread of the virus.

Currently, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 296 with 74 recoveries and 14 fatalities.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Liquid Telecom to Upgrade Customers to High Speed Internet at no Extra Cost as Demand Rises Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

River Nyando Bursts Its Banks, Displaces Thousands of Villagers in Kisumu County