Health Workers Issue Strike Notice Demanding Better Protection Amid COVID-19 Menace

Health workers have issued a 14-day strike notice to the government demanding better workplace protection amid Coronavirus menace in the country.

The health worker include nurses, medical lab technicians, clinical officers, nutritionists, pharmacy technicians among others who have indicated that they would start their strike on May 18 if the government fails to meet their requirements.

Also joining in the strike incase their grievances fall on deaf ears are the Leaders of Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers and Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists.

The Kenya Health Professional Society (KHPS) chaired by Mohammed Duba has accused the government of sidelining them during this period that health care professionals are on the front line to fight COVID-19.

"We reiterate our goodwill to support the government during this period…and once more appeal to the government to address the issues within 14 days from today failure to which the unions will commence a nationwide strike," said Duba. According to Nation, the medics are demanding risk allowances of up to Sh30,000 across all cadres. Apparently, there is a rift as some workers are currently getting Sh20,000 and others Sh3,000. Read Also: Airtel Kenya Donates PPE to COVID-19 Health Workers For instance, the Clinical officers' Union Secretary-General George Gibore has cited that some of the health workers have been stagnant at one job group for over 10 years despite signed agreements that are never implemented. "The ministry has promoted doctors leaving out the other cadres which is affecting the morale of other healthcare workers," said Gibore. Further, the issue of Personal Protective Equipment has been reiterated with Gibore citing that some health workers have been put at risk as they are forced to handle COVID-19 patients with only masks on. Ideally, Gibore stated that some health workers have complained of transportation challenges as they are harassed by authorities on their way to and from duty during curfew hours.