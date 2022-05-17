Health Services In Homa Bay Paralyzed As Doctors Down Tools Over Delayed Salaries

Health services in Homa Bay county have been paralyzed as doctors, clinical officers and nurses down tools over delayed salaries.

Reports indicate that the workers in the public hospitals are complaining about unaddressed grievances including delayed salaries, promotions and failure to employ more health workers by the government.

Last week, clinical officers and doctors went on strike over the aforementioned grievances and were followed by nurses on Monday.

“Many health workers cannot be treated using National Hospital Insurance Fund because the employer does not remit their contributions,” Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary Omondi Njonje said.

More to follow:

