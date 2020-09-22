Ministry Of Education Tells Health Officials To Vacate Schools Used As Quarantine Centres

The Ministry of Education now wants all public learning institutions that were used as quarantine and isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients be vacated ahead of the planned reopening of schools.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in a letter to his Health counterpart Susan Mochache directed that the learning institutions be vacated and fumigated by September 28, 2020.

PS Kipsang stated that stakeholders had arrived at a decision to reopen schools earlier than initially projected after an observation that the Covid-19 curve is flattening.

“Arising from the above, and aware that the public schools were used both as quarantine and isolation facilities, we are requesting that these schools are vacated and fumigated by September 28, 2020 to enable the heads of schools prepare them for eventual reopening,” the letter reads in part.

The latest comes a day after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) directed all teachers to report back to school by Monday, September 28, to prepare for resumption of learning.

Read: Education CS Magoha Rubbishes Claims Of A Looming Desk Scandal As Teachers Ordered Back To School

In a raft of measures issued by the commission, teachers have been directed to ensure thorough cleaning of classrooms, offices, dormitories, and all school amenities so as to ensure they’re inhabitable conditions for learners.

TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has called on teachers to prepare curriculum delivery materials including timetables, schemes of work, lesson plans and related activities.

The teachers are also expected to develop innovative strategies designed to offer psychosocial support to learners, parents and other stakeholders.

Read Also: Headteachers Slam Magoha For Keeping Them In The Dark On School Reopening

In a press statement yesterday after a meeting with education stakeholders, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that learning is expected to resume soon without giving an exact date.

Reports, however, indicate that three dates —October 4, 12 and 19 — have been recommended, subject to how soon teachers will prepare the schools.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.