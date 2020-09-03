Health Officers Who Went To Bury Body Of A COVID-19 Victim Roughed Up, Injured

Seven health officers and a driver who went to bury the body of a COVID-19 victim in Machakos were roughed up and injured.

According to K24, police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the same as they were attacked immediately after burial on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Reports indicate that the health officers who had buried the remains of a 60-year-old male resident of Thinu Village, Ngelani Sub-Location in Kathiani Constituency were on their way out of the homestead when the relatives to the deceased together with members of the public descended on them with crude weapons thus sustaining serious injuries.

Apparently, the family disputed that their kin had died from COVID-19 claiming that he had been admitted at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital and was receiving treatment for some chronic disease.

The attack was raised by Machakos County Health minister Dr Ancent Kituku, who called the police authorities upon hearing about the attack. The police were dispatched to the field and they rescued the health officers together with their driver.

“Our health officers had just buried the deceased according to COVID-19 safety guidelines and were on their way out when members of the public and the deceased’s relatives blocked them from leaving the homestead. The officers were, thereafter, beaten up by the crowd, which was accusing them of wrongfully diagnosing the deceased with COVID-19,” Dr Kituku is quoted by the publication.



He further called for speedy investigations into the matter as it was demoralizing to the medics and frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“The eight, including the seven officers and their driver, were injured and taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital for treatment. Following that incident, we feel really demoralized as public health officers.” He said.

