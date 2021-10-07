Health Ministry Targets PSV Operators in Latest Vaccination Campaign Drive

Kenya has so far administered 3,990,500 vaccines across the country as of October 5, 2021. Of these, 967,553 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.6% with the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

In the latest development, the matatu sector, more so the PSV operators are targeted in the vaccination campaign drive.

The Ministry of Health in coordination with the Transport stakeholders is set to launch the “Pata chanjo Tuimarishe usafiri” vaccination drive at the Nairobi Railways terminus.

This was confirmed by Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Taskforce on Covid-19 Deployment and Vaccination.

As of yesterday, the Covid-19 caseload in the country stood at 250,510 with the positivity rate at 2.7%.

The cumulative fatalities are at 5,175 while the cumulative recoveries are at 243,286.

