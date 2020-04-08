Health Ministry Denies Having Any Knowledge Of 17 Coronavirus Positive MPs

The ministry of health is unaware of coronavirus positive Members of Parliament (MPs).

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the ministry was however in know about reports circulating online.

She also noted that the ministry was yet to receive a formal report on the 17 MPs.

“The ministry is aware of the reports in the media indicating a section of legislatures have tested positive, but as it stands now is that we have not received any formal report of the cases,” Dr Mwangangi said.

But the ministry, she added, is planning to embark on mass testing in government institutions including the judiciary and legislature.

According to the CAS, they will make sure to keep in mind confidentiality requirements even after carrying out the tests.

On Wednesday, two dailies; The Star and People Daily, claimed that 17 lawmakers and Parliament staff had contracted the virus.

They had either traveled abroad, come into contact with Rabai MP William Kamoti who has since tested positive for the novel COVID-19 or had interacted with Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi who is still awaiting a court ruling after flouting quarantine rules.

It is said that it was after the positive test results that National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka called off the special sittings set to start this week.

Lusaka however declined to deny or acknowledge the reports but instead noted that it was impossible to know who had tested positive or otherwise as the results were sent to the individual.

“The person who knows whether anybody is positive or negative is the person who has been tested himself and the Ministry of Health. Anybody [else] talking about it is just a rumour. I can tell you I personally tested and I was negative,” he said.

MPs and senators have resorted to making public their test results.

Earlier on Siaya senator James Orengo shared his results online. He said fear of contracting the disease should not be turned into stigma.

“I took a voluntary Covid-19 test on Friday last week. The result was directly conveyed to me in person by a doctor. Tested Negative,” he said.

“It is my civic duty to continue complying with guidelines. It’s not a matter of choice. At the same time, Parliament cannot abdicate. Chew gum and walk.”

Some 200 members including speakers have undergone testing at parliament buildings.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu