Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Confirms First Covid-19 Death In Kenya

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed first coronavirus (Covid-19) death in Kenya.

The death is of a 66-year-old man who had arrived into the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13.

The man was also suffering from diabetes.

“The 66 years old Male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the AghaKhan hospital intensive care Unit ICU. The man who was suffering from diabetes had arrived in the country March 13th ,2020 from South Africa vie Swaziland,” said Kagwe in a statement.

Earlier today, the country confirmed three more cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 31.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases are spread out in five counties namely; Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale.

She also noted that the cases are close contacts of previous cases.

They are all Kenyan women aged between 30 to 61. Two of the new cases are from Kilifi and one from Nairobi.

The government, she added, has traced at least 1,029 close contacts who are being monitored closely by medical professionals.

She also noted that some 123 close contacts have been discharged after completing the mandatory 14 day monitoring period.

