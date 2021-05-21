Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Appoints Dr Wenwa Akinyi, 3 Others To KEMRI Board

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has appointed Wenwa Akinyi as a member of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) board.

Dr Wenwa has been appointed alongside Prof Timothy Mwololo Waema, Dr George Njoroge and Marstella Bahati Kahindi and will serve for three years effective May 17, 2021.

Dr Wenwa Akinyi is the sister to ODM leader Raila Odinga who has served as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi since 2004 in the department of chemistry.

She also previously served as a senior assistant secretary for the Commission for University Education and a chief chemist at the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya.

Reports indicate that Wenwa went to school with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sisters Kristina Pratt and Jenny Wamboi at The Kenya High School.

