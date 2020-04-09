in HEALTH, NEWS

Health CS Kagwe Issues Stern Warning To Boda Boda Riders, Jua Kali Sector Not Practicing Social Distancing

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has issued a stern warning against Kenyans who do not comply with the social distancing directive amid Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

addressing journalists today at Afya House, Kagwe called upon the Boda Boda operators, saloonists and mama mbogas and those in the Jua kali sectors to comply with the directives as they bear dire consequences.

For instance, he appealed to the officials in the Boda Boda sector to ensure that the operators wear masks and carry one passenger in each trip is observed.

“We will not hesitate to take further strict measures to Boda Boda operators who fail to adhere to the directives issued. We will even confiscate the Boda Bodas until further notice,” said Kagwe.

The CS also reiterated that social distancing should be maintained and masks that are currently distributed across the country be worn while outside.

Further, he cautioned the people working in the Jua Kali sector to avoid risking their lives and those of their families through carelessness.

According to Kagwe, selling vegetables, attending to barber shops among other business exposes one to the virus and puts more people at risk of contracting the virus, which might lead to death.

“Assume that everybody is positive and deal with the situation. The person buying vegetables is positive, the one doing hair is positive…”

In addition, Kagwe called for unity stating that the virus can only be defeated by being the other person’s keeper.

