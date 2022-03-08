Headteacher Arrested For Blocking KCPE Candidate from Sitting for Exams Over Fee Balance

A school head has been arrested in Kirinyaga after barring a candidate from sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams over fee arrears.

John Macharia Mwangi, the headteacher at Mwea municipality Academy, is said to have sent home the 13-year-old pupil moments before the national exams kicked off on Monday.

He demanded that the student clears the outstanding fee balance before being allowed in the exam room.

Mwea-West Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Peter Nkunga confirmed that the teacher was arrested after a complaint reached the sub-county education office.

The candidate was allowed to write the first exam 30 minutes late.

The teacher was detained at Kiamaciri Police Station for violating the child’s right to education.

“He violated those rights. Worse still he didn’t consult the Sub-County Director of Education before excluding the pupil from other candidates causing him emotional stress and action will be taken once investigations are completed,” Nkunga said.

"It was hard for the candidate to explain the situation because the headteacher was rude and could not listen to him."

