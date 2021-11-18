Head of Kamiti Prison, 5 Warders Arraigned Over Terror Suspects’ Escape

The Head of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison Charles Mutembei and 5 other warders have been arraigned in court over the escape of three terror suspects who were in custody.

The six were arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts and are expected to be charged with aiding the escape of three terror suspects.

The Head of the institution, Charles Mutembei is represented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta. Omari argued that his client should be charged in Kiambu law court which handles terror-related charges and not Kahawa Law Courts where the suspect was arraigned.

“Aiding or facilitating the escape of an inmate is a felony, which is not a terror charge,” Omari told the court.

Also charged is Mutembei’s deputy Joseph Loklari Longorianyang. The other 4 were in charge of manning the CCTV at the institution hence the question of how they failed to notice the activities that led to the escape of the terror suspects.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked the Commissioner-General Prison Service Wycliffe Ogallo. Ogallo was replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba.

The changes followed the recent escape of three terror convicts from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The inmates, Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkawi/Alex/Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf, escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility at around 1 am on Monday.

They were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years.

The National Police Service offered a Sh60 million reward for information that may lead to the arrest of the escapees.

