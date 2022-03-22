He Knew his Killers – Widow of KWS Officer Oyaro Whose Body was Retrieved from River Yala Claims as She Pleads for Financial Support

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer attached to the intelligence unit, Francis Oyaro’s body was last week identified as one of the 15 bodies retrieved from River Yala.

Mr Oyaro went missing in August last year on his way home from Marsabit National Park, where he worked.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu on Tuesday, his widow, Veronica Osore, said she suspects his killers were well known to him.

Ms Osore who is a teacher at Kisumu Boys’ but is not employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), told this writer that the driver of the matatu that her husband had boarded on the fateful day claimed that he (Oyaro) was familiar with his killers.

“The driver told me that my husband asked them why they were still following him yet they had just met,” Ms Osore recalled.

The deceased then asked his killers to allow him say goodbye, she said.

He apparently tried calling her thrice but she could not be reached. Later when she attempted to call him back, his phone was out of reach.

Ms Osore who is now the sole family provider is asking for financial help from well wishers.

“I have three children. One is from his previous marriage and the others are aged 9 and 4. I make between Sh18,000 and Sh20,000 so I can’t take care of the family,” she said.

She also intimated that the search for Oyaro for the last six months has exhausted the family savings.

So bad is the financial situation that she was forced to relocate from Nakuru to Kisumu where she is living with her sister.

Ms Osore also told us that Oyaro’s former employer has done very little to help the situation.

“They have not reached out. They did not help with the search either. I have only received messages of condolence from his close friends from work,” she added.

The remains of Oyaro were moved from Yala Sub-county mortuary to Lwak Missionary Hospital morgue on Friday.

He will be laid to rest on April 2 in Uyoma, Rarieda Constituency.

Area MP Otiende Amollo has pledged to get to the bottom of Oyaro’s disappearance and eventual death.

“It is obvious that those who abducted him kept him for a while obviously trying to get information out of him because they thought he had information. Who else would want information if not the security operations? We will not stop until we also get answers,” said the senior lawyer.

For those willing to help Ms Osore, her MPesa number is 0797 255512.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...