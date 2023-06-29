He is a Liar – Maribe Responds to Eric Omondi’s Allegations on Son’s DNA Test

Media personality Jacque Maribe has asked comedian Eric Omondi to refrain from dragging her name and that of her son into his drama.

The former Citizen TV news anchor was responding to Eric’s claims that she refused to take a DNA test to ascertain her son’s paternity.

The funnyman told Milele FM that he was unsure of who really fathered Maribe’s son, Zahari.

However, he noted, he sometimes pays child support.

“Muda mwingine natekeleza but muda mwingine pia,” he said.

The former Churchill Show comedian said he was really looking forward to ascertaining the boy’s paternity but there were obstacles that he would rather not talk about.

“Baaas … kuongelelea sujui kuna laywer nini, lakini napenda venye wewe umeishika. Kuna orders sitaki kuongelelea sasa nimefurahi venye umesema wewe,” he said.

He also asserted that his unborn child with Lyn is his only legitimate child.

“Wa kwanza kabisa, wa kwanza. Mungu amenibariki ni wangu huyu,” he said.

But according to Maribe, Eric is a liar who thinks parenting is part of his comedy.

“Mr and Mrs K were just chilling then boom, sijui people calling and texting ati someone called Eric is talking about you. Let me respond for the last time. Nimechoka na hii ujinga. I’ve kept quiet for a long. this liar called Eric should come correct or I come with receipts. and that’s on period,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Let me tell you, Maina. I have resisted responding to this liar. He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything. Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I’m tired.”

