Hawker Assaulted by Nairobi County Askaris over Sh100 Bribe to Receive Sh427,000 Compensation

Anthony Maina, a hawker in Nairobi who was assaulted and his teeth plucked by county askaris over Sh100bribe will get Sh427,000 compensation.

According to reports, the three county askaris opted for an out-of-court settlement to save their jobs and avoid prosecution on the same.

An agreement signed in the presence of Maina’s lawyer reveals that the askaris want the issue settled out of court as they will pay for the damages caused.

“Humprey Muswangi, Hassan Chege and Dennis Macharia are the respondents in this matter of assault having accepted their personal liability jointly and severally over their assault on Anthoney Maina and have offered to settle this matter out of court” reads the agreement in part.

The compensation for the damages details payment for 5 teeth each at Sh60,000 that were plucked, broken jaw connection at Sh56,000, fare/transportation at Sh4,000, food Sh37,800, rent Sh15,000 and clinic visits at Sh14,000. This totals Sh427,000.

Earlier in March, a similar account of events unraveled in Kisumu County where county askaris were captured on camera dragging Beatrice Magolo on tarmac road.

The hawker was accused of selling fruits within the Central Business District (CBD) which they termed illegal. She suffered bruises on her left hip and knee.

Following the viral video, the 9 county askaris who were responsible for the same were arrested and charged. They were later freed on Sh50,000 cash bail each.

Kisumu County government further suspended the officials until investigations into the same were concluded.

