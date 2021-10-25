Havi Wants CJ Martha Koome to Swear in Remaining Six Judges, Says She Will Lose Nothing

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi wants Chief Justice Martha Koome to swear in the remaining six judges rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to a local radio station earlier today, Havi said Koome would lose nothing if she goes ahead and swears the judges by November 5, 2021.

According to Havi, if the CJ goes ahead and swears the six judges, it will be a democratic stand on the rule of law that Kenyans will continue to enjoy.

“Koome has the opportunity of doing the same thing and what harm can they do to her? They can’t take away her car, they can’t take away her salary, they can’t lock her office, let her do the right thing,” the LSK boss Havi told Spice FM.

Havi’s statements come just barely a week after the High Court ordered President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the six judges he left out while appointing 34 to various courts in June 2021.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, a three judge-bench ordered the Head of State to appoint the remaining judges in 14 days failure to which they will be deemed appointed as it will be presumed his power/authority on the issue is expired.

The trio — Justice James Wakiaga, George Nduru, and William Musyoka — argued that the President violated the constitution in his decision to fail to appoint the six as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The six are High Court Judges George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, Joel Ngugi and Weldon Korir, Mombasa chief magistrate Evans Makori and High Court deputy registrar Judith Omange. The declaration means that the six can be sworn in before the expiry of the 14-day period. The judges are to be sworn in by November 5, 2021.

