LSK President Havi Under Fire For Terming Waluke’s Conviction As ‘Fraudulent’

“…we have had a Judge removed from office for similar misbehaviour. We know what to do and will do it with military precision,” he said.

This has not been taken lightly by a majority of social media users. For instance, he has been criticized for coming to the defence of a corrupt legislator whilst chairing a legal society that should advocate for justice and anti-corruption.

Some have even accused him of having double standards and only applauding the courts’ decisions when it suits and serves him while the opposite is castigated.

Ckmuthii said, “It’s unfortunate most lawyer’s are facilitating the vice. We need law that will hold lawyer’s accountable for being conduits of corruption. They should be guilt for handling proceeds of crime.”

Another user, Mwangi intimated, “Fighting corruption in Kenya is like dealing with bedbugs.. Face with tears of joy Just a bunch of new monkeys but the forest is still the same.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Imagine Law Society of Kenya president @NelsonHavi is complaining that two thieves were successfully prosecuted, found guilty and convicted! Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/mwXNKO6e5i — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 26, 2020

I remember when prof Manyora asked Nelson Havi this, he answered and said "we are focused on the elephant and you are showing us a rat" i felt it maaaan!!! I knew #LskCartels have taken over and dismantling them won't be easy🤭 pic.twitter.com/6VzDWOMBhE — Vihiga Tweèp (@VTweep) June 26, 2020

According to Nelson Havi, Kenya judiciary is a market place for #LSKCartels but the great Justice Elizabeth Juma of anti-corruption court is fixing this.

Grand mullah fixed NCPB to pay Erad supplies for air supplies. Ahmednasir should join John waluke & Grace wakhungu in Kamiti pic.twitter.com/ltMloc2UvT — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) June 26, 2020

We said it here Nelson Havi is the Leader of LSK Cartels, see what he posted last night and deleted it immediately. pic.twitter.com/hHLpmu2lNf — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) June 26, 2020

Nelson Havi you cannot have your cake and eat it please! You are LSK President just stop tweeting like Trump and perform! #LskCartels — Vihiga Tweèp (@VTweep) June 26, 2020

