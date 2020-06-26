LSK President Havi Under Fire For Terming Waluke’s Conviction As ‘Fraudulent’

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi is under fire for terming the conviction of Sirisia MP John Waluke fraudulent.
Waluke was sentenced yesterday, where he will serve 39 years in jail or pay Sh727 million fine for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).
The MP was found guilty on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Sh313 million NCPB fraud case alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu who will be required to pay Sh700 million fine or serve a similar sentence, and Erad Supplies & General Contracts Limited (Erad); a company where the two are shareholders.
John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu contracted with NCPB. NCBP breached the contract. Arbitrator ordered payment. Award was enforced by High Court. NCPB lost before High Court and Court of Appeal and paid the decree. How can that be a crime? Do not celebrate fraudulent convictions.
According to Havi, the public should not celebrate fraudulent convictions as they plan to take actions against the magistrate.
“…we have had a Judge removed from office for similar misbehaviour. We know what to do and will do it with military precision,” he said.
This has not been taken lightly by a majority of social media users. For instance, he has been criticized for coming to the defence of a corrupt legislator whilst chairing a legal society that should advocate for justice and anti-corruption.
Some have even accused him of having double standards and only applauding the courts’ decisions when it suits and serves him while the opposite is castigated.
Ckmuthii said, “It’s unfortunate most lawyer’s are facilitating the vice. We need law that will hold lawyer’s accountable for being conduits of corruption. They should be guilt for handling proceeds of crime.”
Another user, Mwangi intimated, “Fighting corruption in Kenya is like dealing with bedbugs.. Face with tears of joy Just a bunch of new monkeys but the forest is still the same.”
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Imagine Law Society of Kenya president @NelsonHavi is complaining that two thieves were successfully prosecuted, found guilty and convicted! Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/mwXNKO6e5i
I remember when prof Manyora asked Nelson Havi this, he answered and said "we are focused on the elephant and you are showing us a rat" i felt it maaaan!!! I knew #LskCartels have taken over and dismantling them won't be easy🤭 pic.twitter.com/6VzDWOMBhE
According to Nelson Havi, Kenya judiciary is a market place for #LSKCartels but the great Justice Elizabeth Juma of anti-corruption court is fixing this.
Grand mullah fixed NCPB to pay Erad supplies for air supplies. Ahmednasir should join John waluke & Grace wakhungu in Kamiti pic.twitter.com/ltMloc2UvT
We said it here Nelson Havi is the Leader of LSK Cartels, see what he posted last night and deleted it immediately. pic.twitter.com/hHLpmu2lNf
Nelson Havi you cannot have your cake and eat it please! You are LSK President just stop tweeting like Trump and perform! #LskCartels
