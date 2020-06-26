in NEWS

LSK President Havi Under Fire For Terming Waluke’s Conviction As ‘Fraudulent’

169 Views

LSK President Nelson Havi [Photo/Courtesy]

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi is under fire for terming the conviction of Sirisia MP John Waluke fraudulent.

Waluke was sentenced yesterday, where he will serve 39 years in jail or pay Sh727 million fine for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The MP was found guilty on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Sh313 million NCPB fraud case alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu who will be required to pay Sh700 million fine or serve a similar sentence, and Erad Supplies & General Contracts Limited (Erad); a company where the two are shareholders.

Read: Sirisia MP John Waluke To Pay Sh727 Million Fine Or Serve 7 years In Jail

According to Havi, the public should not celebrate fraudulent convictions as they plan to take actions against the magistrate.

“…we have had a Judge removed from office for similar misbehaviour. We know what to do and will do it with military precision,” he said.

This has not been taken lightly by a majority of social media users. For instance, he has been criticized for coming to the defence of a corrupt legislator whilst chairing a legal society that should advocate for justice and anti-corruption.

Some have even accused him of having double standards and only applauding the courts’ decisions when it suits and serves him while the opposite is castigated.

Read Also: LSK Raises Concerns Over Death Threats Against Nelson Havi Amid Planned Uhuru Impeachment

Ckmuthii said, “It’s unfortunate most lawyer’s are facilitating the vice. We need law that will hold lawyer’s accountable for being conduits of corruption. They should be guilt for handling proceeds of crime.”

Another user, Mwangi intimated, “Fighting corruption in Kenya is like dealing with bedbugs.. Face with tears of joy Just a bunch of new monkeys but the forest is still the same.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email @mallissamercy86@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

6 More Jubilee MPs Set To Be Discharged From House Committees As Purge Continues

This Year’s Lewa Virtual Marathon To Prepare Wildlife And Tourism For Tomorrow