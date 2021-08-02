Havi Cries Foul as Police Storm LSK Offices, Disrupt Meeting [Video]

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has accused the state of interfering with the management of the society as internal wrangles persist.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Havi called out the National Police Service (NPS) for allegedly being used to fight him.

He claimed that police officers stormed LSK offices in Nairobi and disrupted a scheduled meeting.

In a video shared on Twitter, Havi is seen confronting the two officers, a female and male cop, asking them to leave the venue.

“What really, is the interest of the OCS Muthangari Police Station in the internal affairs of the Law Society of Kenya? These officers are permanently stationed at the LSK Headquarters on orders from ‘above’,” he captioned the video.

Read: Motion Filed To Impeach LSK President Nelson Havi

“Today, they locked up the Board Room and prevented the holding of a lawful meeting at the Headquarters of the Law Society of Kenya.”

Havi asked the Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai to keep off LSK matters.

“@IG_NPS, there are many more pressing matters of criminal nature where the National Police Service should focus on. Internal management of affairs of the Law Society of Kenya does not require police supervision. LSK is not a parastatal,” he added.

Today, they locked up the Board Room and prevented the holding of a lawful meeting at the Headquarters of the Law Society of Kenya. ^POLSK pic.twitter.com/9CCwPIdSc9 — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 2, 2021

It was not immediately clear why the police stopped the LSK meeting.

The latest development, however, comes three days after Havi announced the appointment of Josephat Mutunga Mutisya as the secretary of council and CEO, taking over from troubled Mercy Wambua.

Read Also: LSK President Nelson Havi Arrested Following Assault Claims

In the changes announced on Friday, Juliette Akoth Jakaila was appointed as the Director Compliance and Ethics, and will also double as the Deputy Secretary of Council & CEO.

Havi named Veronicah Achieng Odipo as the new Director of Practice and Standards.

Havi’s frosty relationship with Ms Wambua has made headlines severally in the past with the latter accusing the LSK President of assault recently leading to his arrest.

In June, Ms Wambua was sent on compulsory leave to pave way for the selection of her replacement after 118 members nodded to the move against 16 who stood with her.

Read Also: Josephat Mutunga Mutisya Appointed LSK CEO As Mercy Wambua Is Ousted

In a previous tweet, the LSK president noted that Ms Wambua was trying to shield two former presidents who siphoned funds from the body.

“Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help,” said Havi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu