LSK Boss Havi to Challenge Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in Court

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has announced plans to challenge the controversial Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in court following concerns from some quarters.

Havi, in a tweet on Wednesday night, said a petition challenging the new curriculum will be filed in court next week.

This, he said, is following numerous complaints from parents, guardians and teachers over the education system said to be draining the parties.

“I have heard your cries parents, guardians and teachers. The petition challenging CBC will be filed in Court next week. The education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with our children and their future as is our leadership,” said Havi.

CBC was introduced in Kenya in 2017 to replace the traditional 8-4-4 system.

Unlike the 8-4-4 system where learners would spend 8 years in primary education, 4 years in secondary school and 4 years at the university, the CBC curriculum runs on a 2-6-3-3 System of Education where basic education has been organized in three levels; Early Years Education, Middle school Education, and Senior School.

The CBC moves to Grade 5 next year. The new system ends primary school learning at Grade 6 meaning pioneer cohorts will exit primary school education under the new system in 2022.

The Ministry of Education argues that CBC puts emphasis on seven core competences namely; communication and collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving, creativity and imagination, citizenship, digital literacy, learning to learn and self-efficacy.

According to Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the traditional curriculum is teacher-centered while the CBC is learner-centered.

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion is among education stakeholders who vehemently opposed the rollout of the new curriculum terming it as a fraud.

Recently, Sossion, while appearing on a local TV station, said CBC threatens to reverse the education gains by the country.

He faulted the CBC curriculum saying it was being implemented in a very unprofessional manner.

“CBC is a fraudulent curriculum that is being forced on the nation of Kenya and it was rolled out without a professional perspective,” Sossion said in August while asking the government to revert to the old system.

Some parents and guardians have also criticized the new system saying it’s very expensive. On the other hand, teachers say schools are not prepared to teach the new curriculum.

A section of parents, however, defends the government arguing that CBC is a game-changer in Kenya’s education system.

