Hatari Security Company Offering Services At Pumwani Hospital Suspended

The senate has resolved to suspend a private security firm offering services for Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Hatari Security Services Limited guards were relieved of their duties following uproar on social media after a woman gave birth at the facility’s entrance.

A guard on duty is said to have denied the mother entry due to a nurses strike.

“We have decided to temporarily stop the services of the security firm in charge of this hospital, for denying the woman her constitutional right. It was not only wrong but inhumane for them to do that to an expectant woman,” said Mbito Michael, the chairperson of the Senate health committee.

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga said the disconnect between the county government and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is to blame for the deteriorating state of the maternity hospital.

“The current tiff between NMS and the County has contributed to the sorry state of the hospitals in the county. Some health services which were transferred to the NMS were not conclusively done,” said Omanga.

Last week, NMS Health Director Josephine Mbae apologized for the incident that occurred on September 13.

She also stated that the NMS will make changes to the security detail deployed at its facilities.

“We take this opportunity to apologize to all Kenyans and mothers in particular for this unfortunate incident,” Dr Mbae said.

“Going forward officers from the National Police Service will augment the provision of security at the Pumwani Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital and Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti to prevent disruption of services.”

The mother, Jackline Faustina and Pumwani Hospital officials are expected to appear before the senate committee next week.

