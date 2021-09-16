Ex-Sports CS Hassan Wario A Free Man after Paying Sh3.6 Million Fine

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario is a free man after paying a Sh3.6 million fine.

The former Kenyan ambassador to Austria had earlier been slapped with a fine or a six year jail sentence.

On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma found him guilty of abuse of office, and willfully failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The court also found that the former ambassador to Austria took advantage of his office by adding three people to the list of Team Kenya.

The three were; Monica Sairo, Richard Abura and Edan Adow.

“The additional names were included after they closed the accreditation… Clearly this was an indicator that the three were not part of the team Kenya,” ruled the court.

He was, however, acquitted on the charge of engaging in a project without planning. The project being the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His co-convict Stephen Soi, on the other hand, sought to have his sentence and fine suspended pending appeal, a request the court declined.

Soi, the former Olympics team leader and ex-Nock official, was earlier today handed a 12 year sentence or a Sh105 million fine.

He was facing three counts of abuse of office and three counts on willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The anti-corruption court found that Soi, being part of the steering committee, failed to disclose there was a double payment of Nock officials. He prepared and included officials of Nock and submitted their names for payments.

He also authorised the cancellation of air tickets resulting in a loss of Sh9.7 million public funds.

