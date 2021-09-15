Former Sports CS Hassan Wario Found Guilty of Abuse of Office

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario has been guilty of abuse of office following the loss of public funds during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Anti-corruption magistrate Elizabeth Juma on Wednesday found Wario guilty of willfully failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The court also found that the former minister took advantage of his office by adding three people to the list of Team Kenya.

Wario had the three; Monica Sairo, Richard Abura and Edan Adow, earn allowances not entitled to them.

He was, however, acquitted on the charge of engaging in a project without planning. The project was the Rio Olympics.

Other accused persons including Former PS Richard Ekai were acquitted over lack of sufficient evidence.

Stephen Soi who was also found guilty will be held at the Gigiri Police Station alongside Wario until Thursday pending mitigation and sentencing.

More follows

