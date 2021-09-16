Rio Saga: Ex-Sports CS Hassan Wario Fined Sh3.6 Million or Six Year Jail Term

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario has been slapped with a Sh3.6 million fine over the Rio de Janeiro Olympics scandal.

Should the former minister fail to pay the fine, he will spend six years behind bars, ruled Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma on Thursday.

His co-convict, Stephen Soi has been handed a 12 year jail sentence or a Sh105.6 million fine.

This comes a day after the court found him guilty of abuse of office, and willfully failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The court also found that the former ambassador to Austria took advantage of his office by adding three people to the list of Team Kenya.

The three were; Monica Sairo, Richard Abura and Edan Adow.

“The additional names were included after they closed the accreditation… Clearly this was an indicator that the three were not part of the team Kenya,” ruled the court.

He was, however, acquitted on the charge of engaging in a project without planning. The project was the Rio Olympics.

