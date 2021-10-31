Lawyer Hassan Nandwa Still Missing After Receiving Terrorist Who Completed Jail Term

The family of missing lawyer Prof Hassan Nandwa has asked the government to help find the lawyer, who went missing on October 28, 2021.

According to reports, Prof Nandwa went missing after visiting the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (APTU) head offices in Nairobi to receive Elgiva Bwire, a jailed terrorist who completed his jail term.

The family and Muslim clerics have now asked the government to help find him or produce him in case he is in custody.

“The state should investigate this matter and ensure the constitutional rights of its citizens, regardless of their religious background, are protected,” said Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims chairman Hassan ole Naado.

Naado was addressing the press on Saturday alongside National Muslim Leaders Forum leader Sheikh Abdullahi Abdiwho and Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya officials and Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan.

The religious leaders accused the police of profiling and targeting Muslim leaders in the fight against terror.

According to reports by The Standard, the police are on a crackdown against people linked with terrorism, after intelligence reports revealed a plan of a terror attack in Nairobi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The wife to Prof Nandwa, Mawahib Nandwa, and his son Hassan Nandwa have however denied any reports linking or accusing him of being a sympathiser of terror.

