Lawyer Hassan Nandwa Found Dumped in Mwingi

Lawyer Hassan Nandwa, who disappeared 10 days ago has been found.

According to the family, the advocate was found dumped in Mwingi on Monday at 1 am.

“He is alive but shaken,” the family said.

His client, ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire, is still missing.

A spokesman for Jamia Mosque Abu Ayman said he had spoken to him and his family and that they were in Mwingi preparing their journey back to Nairobi.

“He is in good health. I have spoken to him and he is ok with his family,” he told the Star.

The duo went missing on October 28 soon after Bwire’s release from Kamiti Maximum Prison. This was after completing his 10-year jail sentence.

Last week, a Nairobi court ordered the police to produce the duo within 24 hours.

The court also ordered telecommunications company, Safaricom, to avail Nandwa’s call logs between October 28 and November 2.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had planned peaceful demonstrations “Purple Ribbon Campaign Week” for Wednesday over Nandwa’s disappearance.

“This scenario represents an existential threat to the ability of advocates to offer services to their clients in an environment that is devoid of intimidation, threats, harm or even loss of life,” said LSK CEO Mercy Wambua.

