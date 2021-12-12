in SPORTS

Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Hasan Oktay Blames Racism At Botswana’s Township Rollers For Exit

Former Gor Mahia Coach Hasan Oktay. [Courtesy]

Former Gor Mahia coach Hasan Oktay resigned as the coach of Botswana side Township Rollers with the club confirming the same on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk, the Turkish Cypriot cited lack of support and racism as the reason he resigned.

“I resigned because of a lot of racism here. I tried to leave a month ago, it is a bad environment, but I was doing well,” said Oktay.

Prior to his return to Africa four months ago, Oktay had a good spell at Gor Mahia, guiding them to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2019.

At Popa Popa, Oktay managed six unbeaten games before falling 2-0 to log leaders Orapa United.

It was after the match that Oktay resigned.

